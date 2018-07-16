ROCA USA will be hosting a Hands-On Installation Workshop in alliance with MAPEI

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roca USA will host an open seminar to all the contractors in South Florida Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at their Doral-Miami Location 11190 NW 25th St suite #100, Doral FL 33172 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

MAPEI who has over 80 years of experience in the manufacture of complete installation systems for commercial and residential coverings, will collaborate with Roca USA Inc. in this workshop to demonstrate the latest floor installation techniques using their star products.

Roca USA considers Mapei the ideal collaborator as both companies' products are interrelated. Since its establishment, MAPEI has been a worldwide leader in the construction materials industry. Wherever they go, they bring their corporate philosophy with them: specialization, innovation and adaptation are their keys to triumph. Combined with a great customer service and constant concern to provide the safest products for their end users, MAPEI's successful path is assured.

Roca USA, is a company that has always believed that knowledge is power. It guides their customers in selecting the tile products most suited for their projects, therefore maximizing the use and performance of each product. For this reason, in alliance with MAPEI, Roca wants to offer an installation techniques workshop for all types of porcelain and ceramic tile flooring. In turn, strengthening the bond of trust between the company's products and their users, and building stronger partnerships with its customers.

"We are excited to host this workshop for all Miami based contractors. We are always promoting different seminars as tools for our stakeholders, as this goes hand in hand with our brand values and products," said Berta Comangés, the Marketing Manager at Roca USA.

Roca USA is a company that has always been ahead of innovation, thanks to its continued research and trends analysis allowing the company to provide useful information and the most adequate tools to their clients.

Berta commented: "In an over stimulated environment like the one we live in today, more than ever companies shouldn't just sell products. Companies must provide experiences; add emotion, knowledge and truthful information. At Roca USA we understand our current market's reality and as a result, we are always offering new ways for our clients to be up to date with the latest trends in installation techniques, products, materials and other aspects that could have an impact in their lifestyle".

SOURCE Roca USA