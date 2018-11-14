Roca Will be Present at Downtown Design Dubai 2018 for the Second Year in a Row

Carmen, the new collection combining the best of the past and the present will be on display at this important meeting point for the sector.

Roca, world leader in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space, floor and wall tiles for architecture, building and interior design, will participate for the second year in a row in the trade fair Downtown Design Dubai 2018, the leading platform in the Middle East for regional trade professionals. The sixth edition, which will take place from the 13th to the 16th November, will be attended by 175 leading brands in modern international design.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783884/Roca.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783885/Roca.jpg )



Among all its novelties, Roca will display its options within the Smart Toilets category, which stand out for their design, technology, innovation and sustainability and will present for the first time the new Carmen collection, which includes vintage-styled vitreous china, faucets and bathroom furniture, combining the best of the past and the present.

Exclusivity, sophistication and elegance will be displayed in a space reserved to Armani/Roca, a luxurious and versatile bathroom collection that manages to be contemporary and timeless. On the other hand, the Beyond collection will also be on display, based on straight lines with a minimalistic inspiration and conceived for bathrooms with an urban character.

The space will also have an area devoted to Roca Tiles where the collection ThinBig will be showcased, which is made up of large-format pieces with different combinations of styles, colors and finishes. The collection also stands out for its reduced thickness, lightness and versatility, making it suitable for all kinds of surfaces, both outdoor and indoor, to achieve a uniform aesthetic result and add more personality to any project.

Roca, which is constantly searching for excellence in design and the latest technologies for a more efficient management of resources, will present its Cold Start system, in which the central opening of the tap is reserved to cold water and therefore it is necessary to turn the handle to the right to gradually obtain hot water. In this way, all daily chores that do not require hot water can be carried out without turning on the boiler unnecessarily, thus saving energy. And its Rimless toilets, optimized for greater hygiene, which results in smooth inner walls with no nooks or edges that make cleaning easier and allow the perfect distribution of the flush over the entire surface of the bowl.

About Roca

Roca is a company engaged in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space, floor and wall tiles for architecture, construction and interior design. Its origins date back to 1917, when the Roca family started the construction of its first production plant in Gavà (Barcelona). One hundred years after its foundation, the company has over 23,600 employees, 78 production plants and is present in more than 170 markets in the five continents.

SOURCE Roca