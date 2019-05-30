ROCCO Awards 2019: Infobip Is Rated Number One A2P SMS Messaging Vendor in a Survey of 265 Enterprises and 350 MNOs Worldwide

Infobip wins the Number 1 A2P SMS Vendor rated by MNOs title for the third consecutive year, in a survey of 350 MNOs throughout six continents. It is however the very first time ROCCO Research includes the award ranking from enterprises. 265 enterprises participated in the survey that ranked Infobip as the top A2P messaging provider.

ROCCO's motivation was clear:

''With more than 90 percent delivery all around the world, it's a good rate. Its high-performance service, high level of customer experience and dashboards, and a good platform to reach your target audience, this is what makes Infobip Number 1 A2P SMS Vendor."

ROCCO Award evaluations include brand perception, customer experience, and competitiveness, to name a few categories.

''Receiving these two incredible awards based on ratings from both MNOs and enterprises around the world truly acknowledges our commitment serving our clients, adapting and tailoring to their needs and requests. It is also a true celebration of the Infobip team efforts, the tireless striving for perfection that lays the foundation of the awards. Our MNOs high ranking is also incredibly valuable to Infobip, and we will continue our dedication in growing our A2P business organically satisfying the needs of our customers and partners," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. All ROCCO's published reports and insights are 100 percent independent and neutral.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere in the world. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people, simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to more than 60 offices on six continents. Its proprietary messaging platform connects to over 800 telecom networks and has the capacity to reach over seven billion devices in 190+ countries. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About ROCCO

ROCCO is the Roaming Consulting Company and produces annually its A2P SMS Vendor Performance reports as well as Market Intelligence Reports into A2P SMS and Firewalls. ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. ROCCO provides unique neutral data into the A2P SMS Market as well as many other areas. ROCCO also provides reports in roaming.

Contact:

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Tina.loncaric@infobip.com

Tel: +385-99-4699-343

SOURCE Infobip

Related Links

https://www.infobip.com

