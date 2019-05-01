Rocco's WeHo Now Open In West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Bass has partnered with Rocco's Tavern, a well- known restaurant & bar with several locations throughout the Los Angeles area, to open Rocco's WeHo in the heart of West Hollywood on Santa Monica Blvd. Rocco's was created by four owners, three of which grew up in Staten Island, and one LA native. Rocco's WeHo is a casual eatery/nightclub with great food, live music and entertainment. The 5,000 square foot restaurant/bar will have over 200 seats with indoor and outdoor dining and will be open Monday-Friday from 11:30am-2am and 10am-2am Saturday & Sunday for brunch. There will be special promotions seven days a week.

"It's a true honor for me to partner with Rocco's Tavern and to open Rocco's WeHo in the heart of West Hollywood," said Lance Bass "The food, DJ's, live music, entertainment, indoor/outdoor dining is going to be amazing. We are so excited to be a part of the LGBTQ+ West Hollywood Community."

Rocco's WeHo will offer a variety of delicious food and drinks from freshly made to order burgers, wraps, pastas and salads. They will also offer some of their fan favorite pizza and wings that they have been serving for over 20 years in the Los Angeles area. Vegetarians and Vegans will have options which even includes a Vegan Pizza. The drink menu consists of Rocco's WeHo signature cocktails, Bloody Marys, wines and 20 beers on tap.

"My partners and I are really excited to open Rocco's WeHo with Lance Bass," said Roger Toussaint Co-owner of Rocco's Tavern. "We are thrilled to be a part of the West Hollywood community."

Rocco's WeHo is creating a strong sense of local community and wanted to reflect that in the art work. James Kirtley, in collaboration with One Archives and Michael Turchin have created a visual representation of the LGBTQ+ movement through photography, dynamic graphic designs and paintings with their artistic background. This timeline represents the LGBTQ+ civil rights struggles and victories from the 1940's through today. This not only serves as a history lesson of how far the movement has come, but also as a reminder that remaining vigilant is crucial. But not all of the artwork inside Rocco's is as serious, there are fun vintage posters and comical ads framed throughout. Rocco's wants to remind their patrons the importance of love and that pride is victory. #proud2be

ABOUT ROCCO'S TAVERN

The Rocco's Tavern concept was originally created by its four owners; three of which grew up in Staten Island and one LA native. They have been serving the Los Angeles community for over 20 years, famous for its pizza, wings, beer and great sports atmosphere. Their locations include: Studio City, Culver City, Pasadena, Westwood Village, and West Hollywood. You can also find Rocco's menu items and sports vibe at their location near USC called, "901 Bar & Grill." Catch all the games at any of their locations. http://roccostavern.com

