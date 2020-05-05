Rocelco Standing Desk Converters Help Ease Back Strain While Working From Home

CONCORD, Ontario, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocelco (www.rocelco.com) knows the importance of good posture in preventing back pain. The company specializes in selling office products that take the sting out of standing and sitting for long periods. People who have recently made the switch from corporate office to home office appreciate having access to the same ergonomic office furniture they used at work while sheltering at home.

Offering a wide selection of products to choose from, including standing desks, standing desk converters, standing desk mount workstations, desk monitor mounts/stands, and anti-fatigue mats, back-saving solutions exist for workers in all industries. Rather than sit for most of the day, telecommuters have the option to stand up while they work. It eases the pressure off their backs and prevents a myriad of health problems from occurring.

Customer Gavin Diaz attributed an increased level of comfort to his Rocelco products. He said, "I have been using the 32" Rocelco Adjustable Desk Riser since May of 2015. I have back issues and cannot sit for long periods without experiencing significant and prolonged back pain. Five years after purchasing it and using this sit-stand every day at two different employers, I cannot work without it. Thanks for building a great product."

Not only do Rocelco's ergonomic office products support its customers' backs, but they could help their middles as well. A 2018 study in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology concludes that "the substitution of sitting with standing could be a potential solution for a sedentary lifestyle to prevent weight gain in the long term."

As more people get used to the idea of working from home, there is a push to make their workspaces more comfortable and efficient. With a portable desk riser and laptop, creating an immediate ergonomic work environment anywhere is possible.

For tips on making the transition from office worker to a remote worker easier, visit the Rocelco blog.

About Rocelco

Rocelco Inc. is a Canadian-owned and operated importer and manufacturer of Consumer Electronics accessory products serving North American retailers for more than 50 years. In addition to half a century of service to the North American Audio Video industry, which still continues, Rocelco has evolved into a supplier of Ergonomic Office Products to the North American Office Products Industry.

To learn more about Rocelco products and to order your ergonomic and anti-fatigue home office set-ups, visit https://rocelco.com/product-category/ergonomic-office-furniture.

