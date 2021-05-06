Roche collaborates with Lilly to support people with diabetes on insulin pen therapy

BASEL, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche today announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, a global leader in diabetes care delivering innovative solutions including medicines and technologies, to work towards optimising the management of insulin pen therapy. By collaborating with Lilly, Roche follows its ambition to create an open ecosystem including its own and partner devices, solutions and services, across the continuum of care in diabetes. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, data from Lilly's connected insulin pen solution will become part of Roche's open ecosystem through the mySugr app in several countries outside the U.S. This integration will follow the recent launch of the Novo Nordisk smart insulin pen data integration into the mySugr app.

"Having diabetes is often described as a full-time job. The time spent on activities that come with insulin therapy – blood glucose monitoring, carbohydrate counting, injections, and lifestyle planning – can add up to several hours a week," said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "We at Roche and mySugr aim to expand the number of possibilities for people with diabetes and their caregivers to collect, share and contextualise diabetes-related data. We want to enable people with diabetes to see a broader picture of their individual diabetes journey in order to support their everyday decision making."

The collaboration with Lilly will enable users of the mySugr app to integrate data through Lilly's Tempo Smart Button™, which is currently pending CE mark. The Tempo Smart Button™ will attach to Lilly's Tempo Pen™, a modified version of Lilly's existing prefilled, disposable insulin pen. When paired with the mySugr app, the Tempo Smart Button™ will automatically transfer data into the mySugr app enabling users to manage insulin pen data together with other diabetes-relevant data in one place. "Lilly is a company with extensive experience in the field of insulin therapy. Together, we are looking forward to creating valuable insights into daily diabetes management and providing new opportunities for a more personalised approach in insulin pen therapy," stated Marcel Gmuender.

"At Lilly, we are dedicated to developing and delivering connected solutions that can help ease the burden of diabetes care on people living with the condition," said Marie Schiller, vice president of product development for Connected Care and Insulins at Lilly. "We are thrilled to work with Roche and mySugr to advance our goal to better support the diabetes community. Through our collaboration, we are providing people with diabetes with more choice when it comes to their personal treatment needs and goals."

Using the mySugr app's report function, people with diabetes will be given the possibility to share the documented data seamlessly with their doctors for informed discussions on insulin pen therapy. In future, healthcare professionals will also be able to see patients' data from Lilly's Tempo Pen™ through the Tempo Smart Button™ directly in the RocheDiabetes Care Platform, the healthcare professional-facing key component of Roche's open ecosystem.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.



Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.



Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.



About mySugr

Founded in 2012 in Vienna, Austria, mySugr is a digital health company that aims to simplify life with diabetes. mySugr gives people with diabetes the tools, know-how, and confidence to manage their diabetes therapy and health outcomes, making it quick and easy to collect relevant therapy data in one place through a growing number of connected devices, integrations, and manual entry. Available in 79 countries and 24 languages, mySugr has more than three million registered users and an average 4.6 star rating in the App and Google Play Store. The mySugr Logbook as well as the mySugr Bolus Calculator are both medical devices in the EU.



