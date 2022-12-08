Roche Diagnostics sets new milestone in the Middle East with ISO27001 Information Security certification

First IVD company in the Middle East to achieve this prestigious certification in record time

Building trust with partners with exemplary protection of patient data information

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Roche" Diagnostics Middle East FZCO has set a new milestone as the first in-vitro diagnostics company in the Middle East to secure the prestigious ISO27001 Information Security certification in recognition of its exceptional commitment to protecting patient data information and building trust across the region.

The certification was awarded following a rigorous evaluation process of its information security management systems and operations.

"The ISO 27001 Information Security certification is a benchmark that underlines our commitment to safeguarding client information and building customer trust. This complements our goal of having all our hubs certified to ISO 27001 and builds on our focus to enhance customer trust and continue to deliver inspiring digital experiences," said Guido Sander, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Middle East.

ISO 27001 is an internationally accepted information security standard. It identifies the requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and defines how organizations should manage and handle information in a secure manner, including appropriate security controls. It is universally recognized as a critical tool for assisting organizations in managing multiple threats and safeguarding their information assets.

Roche follows global best practices in information security by meeting the stringent criteria set under the ISO 27001 protocols. By aligning with the international standards and having a structured method to address compliance requirements, Roche Diagnostics Middle East has achieved proven results in reducing the chances of security breaches and gained the increased trust and respect of its partners, customers and the public.

With combined strengths in both diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, Roche make significant contributions to the healthcare system. This year is special for Roche, which celebrates its 125th anniversary, as well as the tenth anniversary of Roche Diagnostics Middle East.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

In the Middle East, Roche Diagnostics offers comprehensive expertise through the relevant and appropriate channels in 16 countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya and Maldives.

For more information, please visit www.roche-middleeast.com

