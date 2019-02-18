Roche, Novartis, Ipsen, Amana, Tango and Redmed Group Recognized as Best Places to Work in Algeria in 2019

ALGIERS, Algeria, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche, Novartis, Ipsen, Amana, Tango and Redmed group were recognized yesterday as the Best Places to Work in Algeria for 2019 according to the annual workplace survey driven by the global research firm Best Companies Group USA. The celebration event was held earlier in Sofitel Algiers with the participation of over 100 guests from government and leading national and multinational companies operating in Algeria.

Best Places to Work is an international program providing employers the opportunity to assess the engagement and happiness of their employees in order to recognize and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Determining the Best Places To Work in Algeria is a two-step process: The first one is based on companies workplace policies and practices assessment. The second one is an employee's surveys aimed to evaluate the experiences and the engagement level.

This year research shows that engaged employees stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help to contribute toward a profitable company.

"Roche is a company naturally turned towards humans. Because of our activities, we develop our current and future well-being by meeting the medical needs of our patients. For this reason, we invest a lot of resources in human capital which makes the strength of our company," said Amine Riadh SEKHRI, General Manager for Roche Algeria.

"Proud being part of Novartis Algeria and to see that our employees are developing their skills in an attractive work environment. A shared vision, common goals, open communication and mutual respect mean that we appreciate coming to work every morning and this is in fact reflected in our performance," said Karim HARCHAOU, General Manager for Novartis Algeria.

"The performance of Ipsen Pharma Algeria is essentially based on people who work on a daily basis to advance scientific knowledge and provide access to treatment for patients. Our employees are the heart of our performance," said Yasmine ZIDANE General Manager for Ipsen.

"We were happy and proud to participate in the program. The results will be rich in lessons to continue to build a strong and successful company focusing on people," said Olivier DE LA GUERONNIERE, General Manager for Amana.

"The safety of our employees is paramount. We respect our values, passion for quality, respect for people and planet. In addition, we are proud to work with the most advanced methods and processes in the world," said Etienne SAADA, General Manager for Tango.

"At Redmed, we consider HR management as an important component of the Group's overall strategy," said Omar GRAINE, Chief Operating Officer for Redmed.

"Companies recognized this year in Algeria offer excellent employee conditions, outstanding opportunities for learning and development and best-in-class HR practices," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Algeria.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in US, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR assessment is also conducted to examine HR practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions.

