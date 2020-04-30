Roche offers free access to mySugr Pro helping people with diabetes stay connected to their healthcare team during COVID-19

With the mySugr Pro app, users have access to valuable features to better manage their condition. They can create and share with their healthcare team detailed PDF reports of their aggregated diabetes data from Accu-Chek ® blood glucose meters, blood sugar levels, carbohydrate intake, stress levels, insulin dosages, medication, and estimated HbA1c. This efficient overview of information helps healthcare providers recognize patterns and individualize guidance. For people with diabetes, this helps prompt questions about blood sugar highs and lows for discussion with healthcare providers, enabling a satisfying experience during remote visits. 3

For people with diabetes, good glucose control is important in avoiding or reducing the severity of infection. The risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 is likely to be lower if diabetes is well managed.4

"It is more important than ever for people with diabetes to feel supported in their self-management and connected to their healthcare team," said Matt Jewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Roche Diabetes Care, US. "Diabetes is well-suited to virtual care, and our goal is to facilitate highly productive interactions between healthcare providers and patients now and in the future."

With more than 2 million registered users worldwide, the mySugr app eases the complexity of the daily diabetes routine with data, motivation and detailed reports.

Visit accu-chek.com/mySugrPro to unlock the mySugr Pro features for free. This offer is valid until September 30, 2020.

For all further updates on our COVID-19 response, visit accu-chek.com.



Rates of diabetes on the rise

According to the International Diabetes Federation5 nearly half a billion (463 million) adults worldwide are currently living with diabetes; by 2045 this number will rise to 700 million. Controlling glycemic levels is critical in preventing long-term microvascular and macrovascular complications.6 As with many chronic diseases, the achievement of optimal therapeutic outcomes relies on both treatment persistence and treatment adherence.

About mySugr

Founded in 2012 in Vienna, Austria, mySugr specializes in all-around care for people with diabetes. Its app and services combine diabetes coaching, therapy management, unlimited test-strips, automated data tracking, and seamless integration with a growing number of medical devices to ease the daily burden of living with diabetes. The mySugr app has more than two million registered users and has received an average 4.6 star rating in the App and Play Store . The mySugr Logbook as well as the mySugr Bolus Calculator are both medical devices.



The mySugr App is available in 79 countries and 24 languages. mySugr joined the Roche Diabetes Care family in 2017. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, the company has a second office in San Diego, California, and currently employs more than 175 people. For more information, please visit mysugr.com/en/for-media .

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalized Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualise relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr one of the most popular diabetes management apps is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com , www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com .

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

