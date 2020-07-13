Roche, Summit Cancer Centers to collaborate on use of new digital healthcare tools to enable more personalized cancer care

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG;OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the formation of a collaboration with Summit Cancer Centers to explore the use of clinical decision support tools and artificial intelligence-type approaches to the management of patient health information to bring a distinctly personalized approach to care for patients with cancer.

Spokane, Washington-based Summit is an independent, physician-run integrated cancer care network with cancer treatment and imaging services at multiple locations throughout eastern Washington and Idaho. The initial phase of the collaboration will be to implement Roche's NAVIFY Tumor Board software to automatically pull relevant patient health data and other information from fragmented sources and compile a single, holistic patient dashboard to facilitate Summit's multidisciplinary tumor board discussions.

The implementation of the cloud-based NAVIFY software will also include, for the first time, integration with the OncoEMR® electronic medical record system, which Summit employs across its network, to include comprehensive, longitudinal patient health information in the tumor board review.

"We are looking forward to working with one of the country's most innovative cancer care centers in using data and digital technology to improve patient care," said Ketan Paranjape, vice president of Diagnostic Information Solutions for Roche Diagnostics North America. "This collaboration will also give us further insight into how healthcare information can be used to advance personalized healthcare, a key area of focus for Roche."

The ability to integrate NAVIFY Tumor Board with the OncoEMR system is of particular significance to Summit because the OncoEMR system includes patient health data generated by different medical systems (e.g., testing labs, radiology images, etc.) that are needed for the evaluation, management and treatment of Summit's patients. The integration with the NAVIFY software allows Roche's decision support software to provide a more comprehensive patient health profile and facilitate a more efficient and more informed discussion during the tumor board.

"This collaboration with Roche will help advance our mission to treat the whole person with cancer, rather than only the cancer itself," said Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD, director of Summit Cancer Centers. "We believe every patient's case should be presented to a tumor board, but it can be a challenge to organize the extensive amount of data. The innovative digital approaches we are exploring with Roche can compile and streamline the information to make tumor boards more efficient and more relevant for the participants."

As part of the joint initiative, Summit will also be exploring the use of several clinical decision support applications that are part of the NAVIFY portfolio. The integrated apps can extend the functionality of the software by bringing the latest knowledge about relevant clinical guidelines, published studies and clinical trials to the oncology care team.

About NAVIFY Decision Support

The NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio helps healthcare professionals navigate the increasing complexity of medical practice by transforming large amounts of data into actionable insights—fundamentally changing clinical decision making across the care continuum. NAVIFY Tumor Board, a cloud-based software solution, streamlines and standardizes preparation, facilitation and documentation of treatment decisions by oncology care teams. The NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio is continuously evolving to include additional solutions that support more personalized, confident treatment decisions for the benefit of each individual patient.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognized as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com or diagnostics.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

