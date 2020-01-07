Rochester NY-based Software Development Firm Announces Growth-Trajectory

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envative, Rochester-based software development company specializing in web, mobile and IoT applications announces the opening of Philadelphia sales office headed up by Director of Business Development, Sean McCloskey.

While Envative has seen well-paced growth over their 21 years in business, owners David Mastrella and Craig Lamb amped up their business plans over the last year to further increase Envative's growth trajectory.

Envative moves headquarters to larger space: 550 East Main Street, 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY. Freshly-renovated office and conference space to accommodate recent and planned growth.

"We've been talking about our future from a lot of angles," says Mastrella. "A year ago, Craig and I set our sights on growing our business by 50% in the next five years. We knew it was a big goal, but we were confident that it was achievable."

These plans included hiring 10 to 12 people over the next five years. Staff additions have already begun to meet the needs of several new client logos added within the last year as well as new large-scale requests from Envative's existing client base. As Lamb explains, "As technology has become more difficult and specialized, the need for our services continues to expand so we need to hire people who are specialists, too. The days when one person could do it all are long gone— there are so many avenues for expertise. Now we work in teams, where each person is a thinker and solution provider, responsible for an integral part of the project."

To accommodate their planned business growth trajectory, Lamb and Mastrella spent the better part of 2019 finalizing the purchase and remodel of a much larger building on East Main Street in downtown Rochester. Envative relocated their offices to this new location at the end of the year. Keeping the downtown Rochester headquarters vibe is important to the partners but the addition of the new sales office in Philadelphia is their strategic vision to focus expansion of offerings along the east and Midwest US.

"Adding Sean to head up this new office is a very big deal for us," says Lamb. Sean comes with a great deal of knowledge in the technical, mobile and web solution space. His consultative approach and track record of building strategic business relationships in the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond are a critical asset for Envative and our future clients.

Both partners are confident in Envative's ability to succeed as the company grows. "We constantly challenge ourselves," says Lamb. "We take on the hard stuff that many other companies shy away from. Our consultative approach here is what draws people to come to us with their problems or new ideas. Big problems motivate us and our staff." Mastrella shares this sentiment adding, "We like to generate ideas for our clients. We're problem-solvers and look forward to this new decade of helping other businesses we work with succeed."

ENVATIVE AT A GLANCE

Address: 550 East Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

Phone: 855.368.2848

Website: https://envative.com/

Owners/Partners: David Mastrella and Craig Lamb

Employees: 24

Years in business: 21

Industries served: Telecom, finance, security, healthcare, manufacturing, start-ups, not-for-profits and more.

What they do: Consult, create and develop a wide range of technical solutions, including custom web-based software, mobile apps, IoT solutions, systems integration, and sophisticated websites.

