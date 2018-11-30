Rochon Genova Launches Class Action for Victims of Fly Jamaica Crash

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - On November 30, 2018, the Toronto law firm of Rochon Genova LLP filed a Class Action on behalf of passengers and their families who have been harmed as a result of the crash of Fly Jamaica Flight OJ256 in the early morning hours of November 9, 2018.

The Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-23N aircraft was scheduled to depart from the Georgetown-Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri, Guyana on November 9, 2018 at 01:30 with its destination being the Lester B. Pearson International Airport in Toronto. After a delay of approximately 40 minutes due to a technical issue with its front door, the aircraft took off. Approximately 20 minutes into the flight the pilot announced to the passengers that he was encountering an unspecified "hydraulic problem" and would have to turn back. When the aircraft did touch down, the flight crew was unable to stop the aircraft on the runway, crashed through a perimeter fence and went over a sand berm, ripping off its right side landing-gear and engine. Passengers reported a chaotic evacuation from the darkened smoke filled aircraft.

There were 120 passengers, including 2 infants, and 8 crew members on board.

According to the Guyana Minister of Public Infrastructure in his report to the Guyana National Assembly, the Flight Crew did not declare an emergency with air traffic control prior to landing. As a result, emergency crash fire and rescue vehicles and personnel were delayed in their arrival at the crash scene, and passengers had to make their way back to the air terminal on their own.

Due to the severity of this crash landing and the ensuing emergency evacuation, passengers suffered many injuries and lost valuable belongings. One woman died after the crash.

This class action seeks just compensation to passengers and their families who have been harmed as a result of this dreadful accident.

Four passengers, Invor Bedessee, Shanta Persaud, Harpreet Singh and Zakran Ally, all residents of the GTA, are proposed representative plaintiffs in this class action.

"A timely and fair resolution of this case is of critical importance to the victims and their families. Only a focused approach to this litigation, having regard to precisely what went wrong can achieve this result" said Joel Rochon, Managing Partner of Rochon Genova LLP. He and his team have extensive experience in both aviation and class action litigation, representing passengers and also air carriers, manufacturers and airports for more than 20 years.

Rochon Genova LLP

Rochon Genova has a dedicated class actions group which has been described by the Court as among the "elite class action firms" in Canada. RG's Class Actions group is comprised of seven lawyers practicing class action litigation full time, with a further 9 colleagues who assist on various class actions matters depending on subject matter.

RG has been lead or co-lead counsel in some of the most important class actions resolutions in Canada. RG is also unique in that, in addition to its class actions expertise, it has considerable subject matter aviation expertise, having represented aviation accident survivors, and the families of aviation accident victims for more than 20 years.

SOURCE ROCHON GENOVA LLP

Related Links

www.rochongenova.com

