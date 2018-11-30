Rochon Genova LLP Launches Class Action for Those Affected by Marriott/Starwood Guest Reservation Data Breach

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Rochon Genova LLP today announced the filing, on November 30, 2018, of a proposed national class action in Montreal, Quebec, against Marriott International, Inc., in respect of the recently announced data breach in its Starwood guest reservation database.

The claim arises from Marriott's announcement that it had discovered unauthorized access to the Starwood network guest reservation database going back to 2014. Marriott stated that the breached database contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests. The information contained in the database includes hotel guests' passport numbers, credit card information, dates of birth and mailing addresses.

Joel Rochon, managing partner at Rochon Genova LLP in Toronto, commented: "When customers provide personal information to a large, sophisticated business, such as an international hotel chain, they expect that it will be carefully safeguarded. Businesses that demand, and then fail to protect, customers' personal information, such as passport and payment card details, need to be held publicly accountable. Customers are entitled to compensation when such sensitive information is not stored and protected in a responsible manner and is stolen by hackers."

The proposed class action has been brought on behalf of all Canadians who stayed at a Starwood hotel property anywhere in the world between 2014 and 2018.

