Rocío Escobar's new book "El Mensajero" is a fascinating read that inspires readers to take control of their own destiny

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rocío Escobar, an English translator who is a nurse by profession, has completed her new book "El Mensajero": an inspiring tale that centers around a man named José and the many obstacles he had overcome before reaching success in life. This is a beautiful story about never giving up on one's dreams and cultivating inner strength.

Escobar shares, "'There is no right time, only time and what you do with it.'

Rocío Escobar

If you discovered that you have in your hands the power to write your destiny, what would you do? A book of dreams, fears, betrayals, hope and faith. For José, like for many, life has not been easy at all, but that does not prevent him from achieving his goals. In his journey he teaches us that beyond what is seen in the physical, our inner strength, in the end, can overcome any obstacle. His story will make you look inside yourself and give you the strength to write your destiny. 'In your life not everything is written."

Published by Page Publishing, Rocío Escobar's admirable tale gives comfort to those who can see themselves in José's shoes.

It is also a read that encourages everyone to write their fate with their own hands.

Readers who wish to experience this awe-inspiring work can purchase "El Mensajero" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

