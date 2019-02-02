Rock & Dirt Heading to the Florida Auctions

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction equipment buyers and sellers from around the world will converge this weekend in the Orlando, Fla. area for a weeks-long, annual event known as the "Florida Auctions."

"This event is a great opportunity for construction industry associates to network, and for end-users to locate heavy equipment, work trucks and trailers, and attachments for sale for the upcoming construction season," says David Sojka, Sales Manager for Rock & Dirt.

The auctions kick off with the Alex Lyon & Son Auction, their 26th in Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 2, lasting until Feb. 10. The Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. Kissimmee Auction will be Feb. 11-14, and will feature over 6,000 pieces of equipment. Yoder & Frey's Auction, their 45th in Fla., will be from February 13-16. The last of the auctions is the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer's auction from February 18-23. The Ritchie auction has been the world's largest auction in recent years with over 12,000 pieces of equipment sold in 2018.

This year marks Rock & Dirt's 40th year attending the Florida Auctions. "It's a new year and companies are gearing up to start work again," says Sojka. "It's just a great place full of buyers and sellers in the industry."

Rock & Dirt first attended the auctions in 1979, distributing copies for 40 years. The event is an opportunity to talk with customers and learn what the coming year in construction will be like.

This year, Rock & Dirt will be taking two different issues to the sales—the Central January issue (Alex Lyon Auction) and the Western January issue (Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Yoder & Frey).

Rock & Dirt has a global print and online marketplace for buyers in the construction industry. The publication also provides marketing services such as SEO, Google Ads, social media, email campaigns, website design, and trade show booth design and production. Rock & Dirt is published by Cosby Harrison Company, which has operated since 1937 in Crossville, Tenn.

SOURCE Rock & Dirt