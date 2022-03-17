ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME® INDUCTED ICONS & ROCK LEGENDS DEF LEPPARD ARE BACK WITH NEW ALBUM 'DIAMOND STAR HALOS' ON MAY 27th

PRE-ORDER HERE

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard return with their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos [UMe], on May 27th, 2022. It marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Pre-order on the band's official store—HERE.