Rock and Roll San Diego Introduces New Livestreaming Feature

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock and Roll San Diego, a musician's go-to facility for rehearsal space, repairs, rentals and music lessons, introduces a new livestreaming feature for bands to share their live performances with their fanbase. Today's new livestreaming feature demonstrates Rock and Roll San Diego's commitment to investing in and spreading awareness of a musicians' music.

With many venues having to close and music festivals, like KAABOO and Coachella, having to cancel or reschedule, bands and musicians need a place for their music to be heard. Rock and Roll San Diego provides a safe and clean space to rehearse and now a place to perform. By sharing their music with not only San Diego and Southern California, bands can virtually reach and build their fans worldwide.

"We are excited about the launch of Rock and Roll San Diego's livestream features," says RRSD's Owner/Director Mark Langford. "Our focus is to help bands share their live performances with their followers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. With bars and venues unable to host, band members can now practice and perform all together in-person in one venue while livestreaming their performance. Their fans can watch virtually on their favorite social media network, such as Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and others."

Rock and Roll San Diego's new livestream capability offers a creative solution to other events as well, from corporate presentations to fashion shows to religious services and more. Featuring a 24'x20' stage and lighting package, the Hendrix room is dynamic in that it can be configured to accommodate a variety of events and productions. These innovative solutions are major investments that Rock and Roll San Diego has committed to provide musicians and businesses with a way to share their voice with the world.



About Rock and Roll San Diego

Opened in 2011, Rock and Roll San Diego was built as a place for musicians to play loud every day of the week, they could feel at home while being a part of a community. Started by Mark Langford who is a lifelong musician and local San Diego resident. They have hosted local San Diego bands to headliners like Steven Tyler, The Beach Boys, Tribal Seeds, Carnifex, Ace Frehley, POD, The B-52s, The Frights, King Diamond, The Devil Wears Prada, Pierce the Veil, A Day to Remember, Cattle Decapitation and many more! The location's focus is to be a musician's go-to place for rehearsal space, repairs, rentals, music lessons and livestreaming.



