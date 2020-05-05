"Rock Classics Magazine: QUEEN" - A Special Commemoration Issue - Now on KICKSTARTER

VIENNA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In ENGLISH, for the first time! Since 2009, SLAM Media, based in Vienna, Austria, has published "Rock Classics" special issues in German language about rock legends like AC/DC, LED ZEPPELIN, PINK FLOYD, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, KISS and QUEEN (and many others).

It is probably the first time a music magazine publisher from Austria has really gone global to seize the opportunity to reach millions of QUEEN fans worldwide.

The QUEEN issue will be their first to be translated into English, and is fully updated to include additional original features, adding extra value and making this collector's item available and unmissable to fans worldwide for the first time.



Fans and supporters can preorder the printed issue and choose between several goodie packages that include stylish merch items. A limited edition with a numbered sticker is also available. Get your copy to support independent music journalism during a time of hardship for almost everyone in the cultural sector, and treat yourself to a true collectible dedicated to one of the world's finest rock bands!



The campaign on KICKSTARTER is running until June 2, 2020: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rockclassics/rock-classics-queen-special-collectors-issue



