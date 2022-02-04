Rock Climbing Equipment Market to register a growth of USD 582.89 million at a CAGR of 5.63%| Amer Sports Corp. and CAMP USA Inc. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The rock climbing equipment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The rock climbing equipment market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Amer Sports Corp., and CAMP USA Inc. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Amer Sports Corp.

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

CAMP USA Inc.

Inc. DMM International

Gipfel Climbing Equipment

Great Trango Holdings Inc.

Mammut Sports Group AG

Metolius Climbing

Outdoorplay Inc

PETZL Distribution

Product News and Vendor insights

Amer Sports Corp. - The company offers advanced sports equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories which improve performances and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities.

The company offers advanced sports equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories which improve performances and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. CAMP USA Inc. - The company manufactures equipment for sport climbing, trad climbing, ice climbing, mountaineering, and alpinism.

Parent Market Outlook

The rock climbing equipment market will be driven by factors such as awareness about the health benefits of rock climbing. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the rock climbing equipment market during the forecast period.

Rock Climbing Equipment market trend

Easy internet access and online reviews

The arrival of online reviews and easy internet access is one of the key trends driving the rock climbing equipment market share growth. The demand for adventure tourism has been increased significantly due to the development of online retailing, web portals, and internet affordability. Moreover, the users are able to access essential information and tools like testimonials and customer reviews through the internet. This type of information provides the travelers with the authenticity of the destination and they can plan their journey accordingly. Thus, the easy access to information through the internet and online reviews are estimated to drive the global rock climbing equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

APAC holds the leading position with 42% of the global rock climbing equipment market share growth. China and Japan are the key markets for rock climbing equipment in APAC. The inclination of young consumers to opt for rock climbing as a career/profession due to the potential demand for the sport and also the inclusion of rock climbing in the 2020-Olympics as an official is expected to drive the rock climbing equipment market share during the forecast period.

Rock Climbing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 582.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., CAMP USA Inc., DMM International, Gipfel Climbing Equipment, Great Trango Holdings Inc., Mammut Sports Group AG, Metolius Climbing, Outdoorplay Inc, and PETZL Distribution Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

