Rock Content Ranks on SaaS Mag’s 2020 SaaS 1000 List

The list honors rapidly growing SaaS companies with 30 to 5000 employees, and companies that have appeared on the list in previous years include Salesforce, WP Engine, Asana, and Basecamp. The ranking is determined by SaaS Mag's proprietary algorithm which analyses hiring trends, growth indicators, and employees count by tracking a SaaS company's 6-month employee-size growth and overall employee size.

Regarding Rock Content's placement among honored companies including Talkdesk, Monday.com, and Clearbit, Rock Content CEO, Chairman and Founder Diego Gomes said, "We're very pleased to appear on this year's list of honorees, as Rock Content is experiencing a moment of global expansion. It's especially encouraging to rank next to so many admirable companies that are pushing the boundaries of what content experiences can do, and we look forward to continuing to innovate at a level one might expect from a company twice our size."

Founded in 2013, Rock Content is a global leader in digital content experiences. The company employs nearly 500 people globally and maintains a talent network of over 80,000 creative professionals who all share in Rock Content's mission to create growth opportunities for its customers, talent community, and Rockers worldwide.

