"Rock the Loop" with Enterprise or National Rental Cars

OAKHURST, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Majestic Mountain Loop is a suggested itinerary that reminds visitors that you can see three of California's National Parks; Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Yosemite, in as little as three days. "The Loop" is pleased to announce a new partnership with the world's largest car rental operator, Enterprise Holdings.

The partnership provides 5% off at Enterprise Rent-a-Car and 10% off at National Car Rental. Travelers can rent vehicles from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, or any of the over 850 Enterprise Holdings locations throughout California.

"The partnership with Enterprise is perfect: Majestic Mountain Loop provides the itinerary and Enterprise provides the transportation to get there," says Suzanne Bianco, Tourism Marketing Director of Visit Visalia. "Visitors will love the ease with which they can plan their vacation."

The winter affords a breathtaking experience in the parks. Conquer the winter-scape in a newly rented SUV, or all-wheel drive vehicle.

Why Winter – From cross-country skiing through the Giant Forest, to snowshoeing to the Nation's Christmas tree, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are a winter wonderland. During snow events the road between both parks closes. However, parks are accessible via routes from Visalia and Fresno . In the gateway to Sequoia National Park don't miss the Mooney Grove Park and Museum. In the farmlands of Madera County , visitors can enjoy wine country in central California . With scenic rolling hills, the Madera Wine Trail offers incredible vintages en route to your next destination. See Yosemite's massive cliffs and lone coyotes. Sip cocoa by the fire as you plan your next move, ice-skating, or downhill skiing at nearby, Badger Pass. It's all here, and it's all accessible this winter.



Happily, this offer is available year-round. Whether your road trip plans include; waterfalls this spring, summer stargazing, or autumnal treks, see it all with a discount on your transportation. Enjoy the savings and some California sunshine this year.

