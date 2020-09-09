Rock the Vote and Cox Enterprises Announce Major Partnership Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election

Through this partnership, Rock the Vote has created an election center for Cox employees, where they not only can register to vote, but also gain access to critical tools and resources to stay informed throughout the civic engagement process. Through the customized election center, Cox employees will be able to check their voter registration status, look up their sample ballot and polling location, sign up for election reminders and view their state polling priorities. Cox is also sharing opportunities for employees and employee resource groups (ERGs) to take their voting commitment a step further by volunteering as an Ambassador or phone banking.

Along with the election center, Rock the Vote has provided Cox with text to code and voting help hotlines for their work with non-profit partners, such as Girls Inc. and Atlanta-based Open Hand, to reach the broader communities within the company's footprint.

"We want every person in America to have the knowledge and access they need to exercise their right to vote," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility and public affairs at Cox Enterprises. "This partnership with Rock the Vote represents our commitment to championing inclusion, diversity and civic engagement throughout our company and the communities we serve. At Cox, we believe in empowering people to build a better future --- and the ballot box is the most important place in our democracy for our voices to be heard."

In addition to the work Cox is doing to encourage its employees to vote and volunteer, the company is giving employees up to six paid hours per year to exercise their right to vote, and donating more than $500,000 in ad space across its media platforms to encourage the general public to engage with Rock the Vote's resources leading up to Election Day. The first ads are already appearing on Cox-owned websites for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, reaching more than 65 million average monthly visitors. Consumers to the websites are greeted with resources for registering to vote and information on how to get out to the polls in November. Cox Communications, the company's cable division, will be airing public service announcements later this year.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Cox Enterprises during this important time, and on this critical effort of ensuring everyone has access to the resources and information they need to cast a ballot in the fall," said Rock the Vote President Carolyn DeWitt. "Providing Cox employees with the trusted tools they need to help them navigate the voting process also means giving them the power to help make a difference in their very own communities."

This partnership builds on Rock the Vote's Brands for Democracy initiative, being a trusted partner to companies dedicated to civic action.

During midterms, Rock the Vote processed more than 800,000 voter registrations, with successful registrants turning out at a rate of 71% – more than 40 points higher than the national youth average.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology, education, and activism to increase civic participation among young people. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote

SOURCE Cox Enterprises