Rocket Fiber Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Fiber, a multi-gigabit internet service provider, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Rocket Fiber offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

"We are delighted to have achieved the VMware Cloud Verified status," said Randy Foster, chief technology officer, Rocket Fiber. "Clients leveraging our hosting and cloud services are now experiencing the unique benefits of our ultra high-speed, low-latency fiber network combined with a cutting-edge cloud infrastructure. The net effect is an end to end data storage and transport solution that offers the performance and reliability that very few service providers in the world can match."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers enable efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Rocket Fiber as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements. Cloud Providers operating under the VMware Cloud Provider Program deliver individually tailored cloud solutions and services in more than 120 countries.

About Rocket Fiber

Rocket Fiber is a Michigan-based company that delivers multi-gigabit internet and connectivity solutions for businesses and residences. The company's core mission is to transform the way clients create, collaborate and communicate. Rocket Fiber's portfolio of services include managed network services, data and cloud, voice and dedicated internet, all of which are backed by award winning white-glove client service and a state-of-the-art 24/7/365 Network Operations Center.

SOURCE Rocket Fiber