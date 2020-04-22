Rocket Insights Announces Climate Neutral Certified Status

BOSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Insights, a product agency focused on creating beautiful apps for Mobile, Voice and the Web, has successfully achieved Climate Neutral Certified status by measuring its 2019 greenhouse gas emissions footprint, purchasing carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions this year and beyond. Taking these direct actions against climate change qualifies Rocket Insights to display the Climate Neutral Certified label in its branding and marketing for the next year before re-certifying.

"Going climate neutral is not nearly as difficult or expensive as most people probably think," said Dave Witting, Partner at Rocket Insights. "All told, becoming a climate neutral brand took us just four months and cost less than $10,000. There's no excuse to not become certified. It's human responsibility to do what we can to mitigate climate change, and becoming certified is a step in doing so that is easy, inexpensive and impactful."

Every company displaying the Climate Neutral Certified label has taken the same steps to address climate pollution. The process involves first estimating all of the carbon emissions from making and delivering a company's products or services. Rocket Insights calculated its 2019 carbon footprint to be 876 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Companies must then follow a set of standards for buying verified carbon credits to offset their entire footprint. Carbon credits direct investment into reducing and capturing carbon dioxide, and can support a range of projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and direct destruction of climate-changing gases.

Rocket Insights handled offsetting partially through Climate Neutral's offset pool program and through a third-party company called Terra Neutra, which was created to help people make informed choices about how to proactively decrease their carbon footprint and to lead more sustainable lives. Our support went to an initiative in Darfur, providing folks there with low-smoke cookstoves that cut down on pollution. It's a project that is beneficial to the environment as well as the health of people who would otherwise be exposed to toxins from wood- or coal-burning stoves.

"We founded Terra Neutra to help people have an impact on climate change," said Luke Gaydon, co-founder at Terra Neutra. "Offsetting is the start, so our offsetting platform helps people and companies take action right away. We are long-time pals of the team at Rocket, so it was great that we were able to help them purchase carbon offset products to counterbalance their carbon footprint."

All Climate Neutral Certified companies also commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions. This year, Rocket Insights will measure, reduce, and offset its carbon emissions next year and the year after that.

"Climate Neutral Certified companies show the world that immediate action on climate change is possible and essential," says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. "We've certified our first group of companies this April and believe this is the beginning of a powerful movement among consumers and companies. Even at this difficult time, our newly certified brands are leading the way by recognizing that climate change must be solved. They believe that all companies should take immediate voluntary action to zero out their entire carbon footprint and are engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before."

Rocket Insights has joined more than 100 other Climate Neutral Certified brands, totaling more than 160,000 metrics tonnes of carbon. The first group of certified brands has the equivalent climate impacts of taking 35,000 passenger cars off the road for an entire year. Learn more about Climate Neutral and browse all of the certified brands at climateneutral.org.

