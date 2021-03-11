Rocket Mortgage Greatly Expands Partnership with Michigan State University Athletics, Continues Role as Official Mortgage Provider

DETROIT, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, today announced a massive expansion of its longstanding partnership with Michigan State University (MSU) Athletics. Starting in the 2021-2022 athletic season, the company - which has a rich history of supporting college athletics – will have unparalleled visibility and branding throughout a variety of Spartan athletic teams including men's and women's basketball, football and hockey.

"Michigan State Athletics couldn't compete at the highest levels without the support of our corporate partners like Rocket Mortgage," said Bill Beekman, Michigan State Director of Athletics. "We are appreciative of Rocket's continued commitment to the Spartans and their unwavering support of our programs."

Under the new five-year deal, Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage will be the presenting sponsor of the famed men's basketball team which will now be known throughout the Breslin Center as, "MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage." The team is a perennial powerhouse, making eight Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament since head coach Tom Izzo took the helm in 1995.

The new partnership also secures considerable branding for Rocket Mortgage throughout the Breslin Center and Spartan Stadium, which will be highly visible to TV audiences. The integrations include multiple static and digital placements throughout the university's athletic facilities, branding on the MSU men's and women's basketball team bench and clipboards, and logos prominently displayed on football coach Mel Tucker's headset – making the company synonymous with Spartan athletics.

"Michigan State University is very important to our company. It is the alma mater of our Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert, me and many team members throughout our organization. We are honored to contribute to the university that has prepared so many of us for success," said Jay Farner, CEO of Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage. "It is our hope that our presence in MSU Athletics will make students and athletes more aware of the opportunities for them right here in Detroit with Rocket Mortgage and the many other growing companies in the city."

"Rocket Mortgage has been a valued partner for years with Michigan State and we are excited that they are continuing to support our program into the future," said Michigan State Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo. "As presenting sponsor of our season, their presence will be an asset as we compete for championships."

"We use Dan Gilbert's 'ISM's' every day in our program," echoed Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant. "The same principles that have brought business success to Rocket Mortgage, help guide our success. We are grateful for Rocket Mortgage's continued support of our program."

In addition to the previously mentioned branding, Rocket Mortgage will have a strong presence in the radio programming for Michigan State's men's basketball, women's basketball, football and hockey games - giving the company prominent inclusion across many sports.

"Michigan State Football wishes to thank Rocket Mortgage for their continued support, not only of our program, but for their overall support for intercollegiate athletics," said Head Football Coach Mel Tucker. "It's important for championship teams to have championship companies behind them, and Rocket has been a champion for our program for years and will be well into the future."

Before becoming an official partner, the company was the title sponsor of the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic, the first basketball game hosted on an active U.S. aircraft carrier on November 11, 2011. Then President Barack Obama sat courtside as fans around the world tuned in to watch the Spartans take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Rocket Mortgage has been a partner and sponsor of Michigan State Athletics since 2015. Also, Dan Gilbert is the namesake of The Gilbert Pavilion at the Breslin Center. In 2016, Dan and Jennifer Gilbert contributed $15 million to Michigan State. The gift went toward Breslin Center improvements, the university's Detroit Scholars Program and the Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities.

About Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $213 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in the first three quarters of 2020. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and Rocket Companies employ more than 22,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for 11 consecutive years, 2010 – 2020, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers seven consecutive years, 2014 – 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2020 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 17 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

