Rocketlane adds resource management capabilities to its customer onboarding platform

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the leading customer onboarding platform, announced today the addition of resource management features to its platform. The new module will help leaders prioritize work requests, get a realistic view of both demand and capacity, allocate the right resources to work, and understand what roles and/or skill sets to hire. Resource management will inherently improve utilization rates for businesses, increasing teams' output and productivity exponentially.

The module works in conjunction with the platform's built-in time tracking capabilities to show current allocations at project and people levels. Color-coded blocks represent utilization rates along with soft and hard allocations. Resource managers can look up resources based on roles and skill sets, and assign them to projects with a single click. Moreover, the system intuitively computes the demand, helping teams forecast with accuracy.

"Today, there is increasing pressure on businesses to deliver innovative, technologically advanced products and services while staying within shrinking budgets. As a result, resources must be fully utilized and focused on the highest priorities at any given time," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, co-founder of Rocketlane. "Rocketlane's resource management module will improve operational efficiencies for businesses, helping leaders have a foolproof mechanism for better resource allocation, management, and forecasting."

"For a 300+ member strong professional services team, it requires robust resource planning to dynamically match capabilities to needs as accurately and efficiently as possible," said Shekar Murthy, Chief Customer Officer at Yellow.ai, a Rocketlane customer. "With Rocketlane's new resource management capabilities we can easily see everyone's schedule, optimize the utilization rates, and get unique insights needed to make more strategic staffing decisions that improve business performance."

Rocketlane continues to build on its superior templatization capabilities with the addition of placeholders for resources in project templates. Teams can automate resource assignments for new projects created from templates and even leverage the native Salesforce integration to trigger new project creation with mapped resources when a deal is closed.

Rocketlane resource management is live and available from the Professional plan.

To watch Rocketlane's team rap the news of the resource management module, please see here .

‍Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies the collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly knit experience.

