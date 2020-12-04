RocketPower2 Out Now By Chicago Rapper Dreadrock

SoundCloud RocketPower2 Playlist: https://bit.ly/3fb2esD

Dreadrock already released the lyric video of two songs from the album, You Can Be Whatever and Started in the Back. The official music video will be launched soon and will be announced on Dreadrock's social media and Swervnation newsletter soon.

You can check out the lyric video of You Can Be Whatever here: https://bit.ly/35iAvCM

You can check out the lyric video of Started in the Back here: https://bit.ly/3m8ImZJ

ABOUT DREADROCK

Born and raised on the westside of Chicago in the United States, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.

