RocketPower2 Out Now By Chicago Rapper Dreadrock
Dec 04, 2020, 07:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swervnation is thrilled to announce Dreadrock's new release, the album RocketPower2. This project is a follow-on from Dreadrock's 2017 debut album 'RocketPower'. This new album brings a mix of flow with banging hooks bringing back that 2017 aesthetic of drill sound by RocketPower reflecting the life on the Chicago streets.
Dreadrock back with this new album including 10 dope tracks produced by Thls & maks bro, La rata beats and Swervgang, working on old and new songs. RocketPower2 is the sixth Dreadrock album.
SoundCloud RocketPower2 Playlist: https://bit.ly/3fb2esD
Dreadrock already released the lyric video of two songs from the album, You Can Be Whatever and Started in the Back. The official music video will be launched soon and will be announced on Dreadrock's social media and Swervnation newsletter soon.
You can check out the lyric video of You Can Be Whatever here: https://bit.ly/35iAvCM
You can check out the lyric video of Started in the Back here: https://bit.ly/3m8ImZJ
ABOUT DREADROCK
Born and raised on the westside of Chicago in the United States, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.
Social Media and Websites
Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/
Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/
Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
SOURCE Swervnation