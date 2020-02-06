Rocketrip names Liam Moroney Vice President of Marketing

Moroney is an eleven-year veteran of B2B marketing and will lead the Rocketrip team in expanding brand recognition and driving strategic growth. Previously, Moroney acted as Senior Director of Growth Marketing for e-commerce solution provider, Monetate and Vice President of Integrated Marketing for content marketing platform, NewsCred.

"This product resonates deeply with me as someone who's traveled a lot for work in the past and as someone in a leadership position," said Moroney. "Travel is one of the most expensive line items for any large business, and the idea of using behavioral economics to lessen that expense while engaging employees is truly innovative. I'm very excited to be on this journey of growth with Rocketrip."

Rocketrip is used today by many forward-thinking enterprise organizations looking to create cultures of empowerment and recognition while delivering significant savings on business travel. Through a calibrated algorithm, Rocketrip creates a "Price to Beat" unique to every booking, and employees keep a portion of the savings when they choose options that fall below that mark. The platform works seamlessly within a company's existing travel program, integrating with travel management companies, online booking tools, and expense management platforms.

According to Rocketrip's CEO, Dan Ruch, "We feel very lucky to have Liam aboard. He's an experienced marketing leader, and it was clear from the beginning that he understood our mission on a deep level. We're going to go far together."

About Rocketrip

Rocketrip drives behavioral change in enterprise travel programs through incentives and meaningful rewards for positive travel booking choices. This creates significant cost savings, increases compliance with policy and online booking tools, and delights employees. Rocketrip is trusted by leading enterprise brands such as Twitter, ServiceNow, and Feld Entertainment.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, GV, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.rocketrip.com.

SOURCE Rocketrip

Related Links

http://www.rocketrip.com

