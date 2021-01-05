Rockford Fosgate® Announces New M5 Amplifiers

The line consists of three models starting with a powerful 1500-watt five-channel, an 800-watt four-channel, and a 1000-watt mono-block subwoofer amplifier. All are equipped with a full complement of smart features like C.L.E.A.N. technology for fast and accurate setup, "auto-sense" turn-on for use with high level inputs, and a top mounted control panel sealed by a smoked plexiglass cover completing the amps sleek industrial look. If the amplifier is being installed into one of Rockford's new Polaris RZR® or Can-am Maverick X3® stage kits set-up is incredibly simple out of the box with the preset switch in the on position no settings or adjustments are needed. Simply turn the switch to the off position to customize set-up for all other applications.

MSRP ranges from $499.99 to $749.99 and amplifiers are expected to ship in late February.

For more information and complete specifications please use the links below.

M5 Models include:

M5-800X4 | 800 Watt 4-Channel Amplifier

M5-1500X5 | 1500 Watt 5-Channel Amplifier

M5-1000X1 | 1000-Watt Mono Amplifier

2 Year Warranty

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

