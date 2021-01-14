Rockford Fosgate® Audio Showcased in New Polaris RZR® Trail and RZR® Trail S Vehicles

This Stage 2 audio system features 400-watts of power encased in an ultra-compact, highly efficient amplifier resulting in less impact on the vehicles electrical system. Couple that with a pair of specifically tuned 6.5-inch front speakers that are mounted in rugged, lightweight enclosures and you have the ultimate rider-centric audio experience.

"We are excited to expand on the existing partnership with RZR and the PRO XP line of Audio", commented Jake Braaten, VP of Business and Product Development.

For those riders who prefer to build their own sound, Polaris® offers several upgrades to choose the audio path that matches your vehicle. These options include rear speaker pods with can-mounted 6.5-inch 50-watt speakers or a 200-watt 10-inch subwoofer with enclosure. Both options can be added to the factory installed system on the Ultimate edition.

RZR Trail and RZR Trail S vehicles not equipped with factory installed Rockford Fosgate audio can also be upgraded using the Stage 1 PMX Audio Kit that adds an AM/FM/WB radio with Bluetooth® connectivity and 2.7-inch full color display along with 6.5-inch front speakers and enclosures. For even more sound add the 400-watt amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer system, and the rear speaker pods.

