Rockford Fosgate® Audio Systems for Polaris RZR® 2014 - 2019 Vehicles Now Shipping

"The interest in these new kits, especially the RC versions that allow for the use of Ride Command® as a source unit, has been extremely high," explained Theresa Anthony, Rockford Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are excited to finally have all of the kits available at our authorized dealers."

Rockford Fosgate evolved the line of RZR audio solutions by redesigning the pods and enclosure to retain their durable structure yet be 40% lighter. They also created a dual application subwoofer enclosure that delivers hard hitting bass but is also submersible for those drivers trekking through mud and high water. The inclusion of a lower dash kit mount (for 2014 – 2018) and an upper dash kit mount let's 2019+ owners choose their source unit mounting location (upper or lower).

RZR14-STAGE1 Stereo Kit RZR14-STAGE2 Stereo and Front speaker kit RZR14-STAGE3 400 Watt stereo, front speaker and subwoofer kit RZR14RC-STAGE3 400 Watt front speaker and subwoofer kit for RZR models with Ride Command RZR14-STAGE4 400 Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit RZR14RC-STAGE4 400 Watt, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for RZR models with Ride Command RZR14-STAGE5 1000 Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit RZR14RC-STAGE5 1000 Watt, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for RZR models with Ride Command RZR14-REAR Add on rear speaker kit for RZR14-Stage2, RZR14-Stage3, RZR14-Stage3RC

To find an authorized retail location near you visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures or distributes its products under the brand: Rockford Fosgate(R).

