Rockford Fosgate® Color Optix™ RGB LED Products Available Now

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is pleased to announce the availability of new Element Ready™ products introduced last November. The M1 and M2 Series speakers and subwoofers as well as the Color Optix™ Controller and corresponding cables are now shipping to authorized retail locations.

The RF CONNECT™ App which interfaces with the Color Optix™ Controller to allow the user to choose from 30 different color scrolling options or choose any fixed color from the color wheel and dial in the speed and brightness of the LED lighting is available on both the Apple® and Android® app stores.

The Color Optix™ M2 series includes 6.5 inch and 8-inch coaxial speakers, a standalone, high efficiency tweeter, as well as 10-inch dual 2 ohm and dual 4-ohm subwoofers. Color Optix™ M1 Series 6-inch, 6.5 inch, and 8-inch coaxial speakers are available along with 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch subwoofers offered in dual 2 ohm and dual 4 ohm varieties.

Black and white grille options are available on both M1 and M2 products. M2 takes customization a step further by including a stainless-steel grille insert so you may choose black with stainless or white with stainless as well.

To achieve industry leading plug and play connectivity Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors are integrated into the design on all the M1 and M2 drivers. This combined with their IP67 certification make these speakers and subwoofers Element Ready™ and truly purpose built for marine applications.

For more information on the complete line of Color Optix™ products please visit RockfordFosgate.com.

M2 Series Products Available:

M1 Series Products Available:

M1-6 / M1- 6B - 6" Color Optix Marine Speaker Pair

M1-65 / M1- 65B - 6.5" Color Optix Marine Speaker Pair

M1-8 / M1- 8B - 8" Color Optix Marine Speaker Pair

M1D2-8 / M1D2- 8B - 8" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Marine Subwoofer

M1D4-8 / M1D4- 8B - 8" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Marine Subwoofer

M1D2-10 / M1D2- 10B - 10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Marine Subwoofer

M1D4-10 / M1D4- 10B - 10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Marine Subwoofer

M1D2-12 / M1D2- 12B - 12" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Marine Subwoofer

M1D4-12 / M1D4- 12B - 12" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Marine Subwoofer

Controller and Cables Available:

PMX-RGB - Color Optix Light Controller with Optional App Interface

RGB-6C - 6 ft Color Optix Extension Cable for PMX-RGB

RGB-16C - 16 ft Color Optix Extension Cable for PMX-RGB

RGB-25C - 25 ft Color Optix Extension Cable for PMX-RGB

RGB-YC - Y-Adapter Color Optix Cable for PMX-RGB

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Related Links

http://www.rockfordfosgate.com/

