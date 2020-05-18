Rockford Fosgate® Color Optix™ Subwoofers Available Now

These subwoofers are part of the Element Ready™ line-up that Rockford Fosgate introduced last November. They feature the IP67 certified rating as well as Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors for true plug and play integration and Rockford's VERSA switch for series or parallel wiring at the flip of switch.

Customers may order the subwoofers in a variety of configurations including black, white, black with stainless insert, or white with stainless insert then customize them by connecting an optional Color Optix™ Controller and RF Connect App that adds the ability to choose their own color patterns.

For more information on the complete line of Color Optix™ products please visit RockfordFosgate.com.

Complete line of M2 Series Products Available:

• M2D2-10S/ M2D2-10SB 10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer • M2D4-10S / M2D4-10SB 10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer • M2D2-10I / M2D2-10IB 10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer • M2D4-10I / M2D4-10IB 10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer • M2-65 / M2-65B 6.5" Color Optix Marine 2-Way System • M2-8 / M2-8B 8" Color Optix Marine 2-Way System • M2-TS 1" Marine Add-On Tweeter Kit

