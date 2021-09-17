Rockford Fosgate® introduces new 1,000-Watt Rear Subwoofer Solution for Select Can-Am Maverick® X3 MAX Vehicles

Designed as an upgrade for aftermarket Rockford Fosgate Can-Am Stage-3/4/5/6 systems, the rear subwoofer solution adds two additional 10-inch subwoofers to existing Stage 3 through Stage 6 aftermarket kits. The two 10" subwoofers are loaded in enclosures that mount underneath the rear driver and passenger seats. They are powered by a 1,000 watt, next-generation IPX6 rated M5-1000X1 amplifier that securely mounts inside the rear center tunnel. The amplifier features the Rockford Fosgate PRESET switch for easy set-up, allowing maximum performance without any tuning and connects seamlessly using the included wiring harnesses and hardware.

New subwoofer solution adds two additional 10-inch subwoofers to existing Rockford Stage 3, 4, 5, and 6 aftermarket kits

By using factory mounting locations, the plug-n-play system easily integrates into the vehicle, complements the factory fit and finish with its texture matched exterior, and is built 100% Element Ready™ to withstand water, dirt mud, and UV rays of the off-road environment.

X3 owners who want to get a first look at the new X317MAX-RSS should visit the Sand Sport Super Show being held this weekend in Costa Mesa, California where Rockford will debut this new dual subwoofer solution.

