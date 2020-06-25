Rockford Fosgate® Introduces New Family of Marine Amplifiers

The line has four models consisting of a stereo amp, a four-channel model, a five-channel, and a mono-block subwoofer amplifier. Since all are equipped with a full complement of smart features like C.L.E.A.N. technology for fast and accurate setup, "auto-sense" turn-on for use with high level inputs, the unique P.O.W.E.R supply which continues to generate more than rated power as the voltage increases, and a top mounted control panel, the M2 amplifiers could be installed in virtually any application from a boat to an open air vehicle.

For more information and complete specifications please use the links below.

PRIME R2 Models include:

M2-200X2 | 200 Watt 2-Channel Amplifier

M2-300X4 | 300 Watt 4-Channel Amplifier

M2-750X5 | 750 Watt 5-Channel Amplifier

M2-500X1 | 500-Watt Mono Amplifier

2 Year Warranty

