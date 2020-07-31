Rockford Fosgate® Partners with the City of Sturgis as "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the 80th annual Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio solutions, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the City of Sturgis for the seventh consecutive year. Rockford Fosgate will be the "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the 80th annual Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ being held August 7 – 16th. Rockford will also be an official sponsor of the "18th Annual Mayor's Ride" through the beautiful Black Hills, to be held on Monday, August 10th.

"We know how important it is for motorcyclists to get out and enjoy riding through the hills and canyons around Sturgis. That is why Rockford Fosgate is happy to continue our support of the City of Sturgis in giving the motorcycle community 10 days of outdoor fun at this year's Rally™," said Bill Jackson, Rockford CEO and president. "We are also pleased that several of our retail partners will be on site at the Rally™ to lend a hand to anyone looking to equip their bike with a great audio system," Jackson continued.

Bikers who would like to purchase a new Rockford Fosgate audio system during the event can visit Rockford's partners in Sturgis or Rapid City. All locations will be offering audio demonstrations and on-site installation with a certified technician.

In Sturgis, Sound Connection is located at their booth on Lazalle August 7th – 16th from 9am – 6pm daily. Black Hills Harley-Davidson® in Rapid City will be open August 1st – 15th from 8am – 6pm daily. Motorcyclists may also visit Sound Pro, Rockford Fosgate's authorized dealer in Rapid City, at 1709 W Main St.

For information on the Mayor's Ride http://sturgismotorcyclerally.com/annual-mayors-ride/

For details on Rockford's sponsorship of the Rally™ http://sturgismotorcyclerally.com/sponsors/

For more about Rockford Fosgate rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures or distributes its products under the brand: Rockford Fosgate(R). For more information, please visit: www.rockfordfosgate.com.

