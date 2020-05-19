Rockford Mutual Insurance Company Named One Of The 2020 Best Places To Work In Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois. This awards program began in 2006, promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of 39 companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees), 19 companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and 15 companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees). RMIC has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small category.

Statewide, companies entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. Approximately 25% of the total valuation is based on workplace policies, practices and demographics; while 75% of the total valuation is based off of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois, analyzing the data and using their expertise to determine the final rankings.

"We truly are a relationship-focused company," said Kent Shantz, President & CEO of RMIC. "I am a firm believer that strong relationships build the perfect foundation for success. As leaders, when we ensure our associates are appreciated, respected, challenged, and motivated – the results speak for themselves. I am proud to lead such a fantastic group of professionals."

Director of Human Resources, Lisa Ireton, adds, "Our associates are the face of Rockford Mutual. Leadership makes every effort to treat associates with support and respect, resulting in an environment with great customer service that translates to both our independent agents and their policyholders."

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded on November 2, 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

Contact: Amy Casey

[email protected]

815.489.3169

SOURCE Rockford Mutual Insurance Company

