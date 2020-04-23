Rockford Systems Introduces New Line of Cough and Sneeze Shields for Industrial, Clean Room and Retail Operations

Rockford Systems, a leader in industrial safety solutions, is helping organizations protect employee health and safety by launching its new GermBlock™ line of cough and sneeze shields for industrial, commercial, clean room and retail settings.

GermBlock shields limit the spread of airborne droplets resulting from coughing, sneezing or speaking from reaching a nearby person, therefore helping to mitigate COVID-19 infection. Constructed of heavy-duty clear 3/16" polycarbonate and 16-gauge 304 stainless steel framing with full penetration welds, the shields are offered in tabletop, floor standing and extended-leg versions in popular sizes. To ensure stability, all shields include footplates with gussets, designed to affix to countertops or floors with front and side mounting options. GermBlock shields are offered in standard and clean room models and custom shields also available.

Of the many shields on the market, few offer the durability of polycarbonate framed in corrosion-resistant stainless steel. The stainless-steel frame allows the shields to be washed down and sterilized per the CDC's recommendation for frequent cleaning. The full penetration welds eliminate gaps or cracks that prevent bacterial build up.

GermBlock shields are 100% Made In the USA. Orders can be turned around quickly to support customers with urgent bio protection needs.

Rockford Systems specialists can visit customer locations to recommend optimal shield solutions, install and train personnel on proper use and care. For immediate assistance, call 800-922-7533 or visit: www.rockfordsystems.com/product/germblock-cough-and-sneeze-shields

ABOUT ROCKFORD SYSTEMS LLC

Headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, Rockford Systems LLC delivers industrial plant safety solutions for organizations using metalworking, automation, material handling or thermal processing in their operations. Since 1971, Rockford Systems has specialized in the design and installation of over 25,000 safeguarding solutions for industrial fabrication equipment and manufacturing systems that exceed applicable safety regulations and standards.

