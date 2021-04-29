RockItCoin Achieves 1,000 Crypto ATMs Nationwide; University Village 76 Gas Station in Seattle Named The Thousandth Location

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, the most trusted name in Bitcoin ATM™, today announced the installation of its 1,000th Crypto ATM at a well-known University Village 76 gas station in Seattle, WA. RockItCoin's ATMs provide a fast, seamless, secure way for anyone to invest in cryptocurrencies, whether or not they have a formal bank or cryptocurrency account.

RockItCoin's ATMs allow easy, walk-up access and fast conversion of cash into cryptocurrencies. They also support online transactions in the following cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). In addition, for anyone wanting to buy/sell over $10,000, RockItCoin offers a highly personalized OTC service.

"Our strategic plan to give access to cryptocurrencies to as many people as possible is bearing fruit. This 1,000th installation is but one milestone in our path to over 2,000 by the end of 2021," said Michael Dalesandro, Founder, and CEO of RockItCoin. "RockItCoin's Crypto ATMs are the safest and easiest choice for anyone seeking to turn cash into Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Increasingly, average consumers can now find and access a RockItCoin Crypto ATM close to where they live and work with 24/7 personal customer support."

For interest in hosting a crypto ATM please visit us at https://rockitcoin.com/host . For locations and interest in using one of RockItCoin's crypto ATMs, please visit https://rockitcoin.com/locations

About RockItCoin:

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with 1,000 locations in 39 States providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell bitcoins. For more information, please visit https://RockItCoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, and LinkedIn .

