RockItCoin Chooses Genesis Coin's Satoshi Edge as Its New Kiosk Platform

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, one of the nation's largest bitcoin kiosk operators, announced today it has chosen Genesis Coin's Satoshi Edge as its new flagship kiosk.

"Our network now numbers over 350 kiosks, and as we head into our next period of expansion, we wanted a dependable, robust, kiosk platform for our customers," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO and founder of RockItCoin. "We are confident Genesis Coin's Satoshi Edge will deliver."

Peter Sentowski, President and COO of Genesis Coin, said the company was ecstatic to learn RockItCoin chose its Edge platform for its next generation of kiosks. "The Satoshi Edge is the culmination of a passionate joint effort. It is the pinnacle of our design, and we are truly humbled to call RockItCoin a valued partner."

"Genesis Coin is the nation's leading producer of cryptocurrency kiosks, which it has been producing for the better part of the last decade," said Ben Phillips, COO of RockItCoin. "Their product receives high usability marks from our customers, which we value immensely."

"It is our stated goal to bring cryptocurrency to the masses, and our kiosks provide consumers with a user friendly experience for a safe, efficient, and fast way to buy or sell bitcoins," Dalesandro explained.

Cryptocurrency kiosks are typically found in convenience stores or gas stations, much like traditional ATMs. RockItCoin kiosks allow customers to purchase or sell a variety of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, and etherium. Bitcoin kiosks operate as an automated teller, exchanging digital bitcoins into US dollars or dollars into bitcoins.

After providing the RockItCoin kiosk with proper identification and validation done through a cell phone's text messaging, customers can buy or sell bitcoin at the kiosk. Depending on the amount transacted, the whole process takes not much longer than a standard ATM visit.

About RockItCoin. RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. Founded in 2015 by Dalesandro, RockItCoin has a network of crypto ATMs throughout the United States.

