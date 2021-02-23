RockItCoin Responds to Texas Crisis with Feeding Texas Donation

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, one of the nation's largest bitcoin kiosk operators, responded to Texas' unprecedented weather and energy crisis today with a $10,000 donation to Feeding Texas.

"As a member of the Texas business community, RockItCoin wants to give back and help those in need during these difficult times," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO and founder of RockItCoin (www.rockitcoin.com). "Given the magnitude of what Texas is facing, it is critical we all pitch in however we can."

One of the ever-growing concerns from the crisis is hunger. "The pandemic already pushed more Texans than ever to access food assistance from food banks. But the need is even higher as we strive to help Texas families recover from the impact of the recent winter storms," said Celia Cole, Chief Executive Officer at Feeding Texas. "We are grateful for RockItCoin's support in helping Texas food banks keep their communities nourished through this crisis."

"Feeding Texas was a natural fit for us to address hunger with their existing statewide network that reaches communities both large and small," explained Ben Phillips, president of RockItCoin. "We wanted to help Texas across the board."

Depleted food pantries across Texas will not only have difficulties meeting demand now, but also restocking supplies in the near future, according to Dalesandro. "We applaud and support the work Feeding Texas is doing. They will need all the help they can get in the coming weeks. In times of crisis, we are all in it together."

About RockItCoin. Founded in 2015 by Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with 153 locations in Texas that provide consumers with a safe, efficient, and fast way to obtain or sell bitcoins.

