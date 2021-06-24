RockItCoinX Crypto Wallet Announces Ability To Buy and Sell Crypto Directly From App, In Addition To Its Nationwide Network of Crypto ATMs

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, the most trusted name in Bitcoin ATM™, is a leading provider of inclusionary banking solutions. The company announced today that RockItCoinX , its digital wallet mobile app, now allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly from the app.

This development makes RockItCoin the first and only crypto-ATM company to include buy and sell functionality within its digital wallet. RockItCoin will announce this capability and discuss the ease of integration between ATMs and digital applications at the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) Conference in Las Vegas.

RockItCoinX will allow people to buy and sell 30 different crypto-currencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Etherium, EOS, Doge, BSV, and many others.[1] The application is built to give people complete control over crypto-investments, unlike exchanges which maintain control of users' private keys.

The wallet includes a variety of important features. It allows users to send, receive, and store crypto and can sweep up funds from a paper wallet to store them digitally. To protect users and their assets, the wallet offers a variety of security features, including two-factor authentication. Additionally, the wallet allows users to enjoy greater security by protecting their funds using biometric data, such as a fingerprint, in place of or in addition to a password.

"RockItCoin is committed to ensuring that investing in cryptocurrency is made available for everyone – not just the financial elite," said Michael Dalesandro, Founder and CEO of RockItCoin. "With the ability to buy and sell crypto-currency on their phones, our users will no longer be limited by proximity to our thousand-plus, nationwide ATMs; bringing a new level of simplicity and speed to investing for their futures."

RockItCoin originally built its business around multi-language Bitcoin ATMs . The goal was to provide easy, walk-up access to fast conversions of cash into cryptocurrencies. With new RockItCoin ATMs popping up across the country all the time, it's clear that the company has been successful in achieving this goal.

The RockItCoin website expands access to cryptocurrencies to an even wider audience. It supports online transactions for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). And the company's OTC crypto trading service provides individuals looking to make trades in excess of $10,000 with personalized guidance and support.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin's network of over 1,000 multi-language ATMs across the US provides consumers with an easy, safe, and fast way to buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin. Consumers can also access and manage a wide variety of other cryptocurrencies through the company's Wallet app. In addition, RockItCoin distributes, operates, places, and sells 2-way Bitcoin kiosks to support small businesses gain additional revenue from crypto. For more information, visit: https://rockitcoin.com, En Español: https://rockitcoin.com/es/

[1] RockitCoinX allows you to directly buy and sell 8 different coins. The wallet also supports a total of 30 cryptocurrencies and allows you to exchange funds from one coin into another.

CONTACT:

Steven Wright-Mark,

[email protected]

SOURCE RockItCoin

Related Links

https://rockitcoin.com/new-customers-rockitcoinx

