Rockland Capital Announces Formation Of Rockland Renewable Ventures

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockland Capital LP ("Rockland"), a leading investment company that is focused on the acquisition, development, and optimization of companies and projects in the energy sector, today announced that one of its investment funds has formed Rockland Renewable Ventures, LLC ("RRV") and has hired industry veteran Ruben Fontes as its President. RRV will specialize in the origination and development of clean and renewable energy assets throughout the country. Fontes has been a senior executive in the renewable energy space for over 12 years, most recently as CEO of TerraNavigator, LLC and Senior Vice President with Ameresco, Inc.

"We are very excited to introduce RRV to the market and we are very much looking forward to supporting Ruben as he builds and leads his team" said Scott Harlan, Managing Partner of Rockland Capital. "We couldn't be happier with this partnership and look forward to collaborating with Ruben on this new venture."

RRV will look to build upon and leverage Rockland's energy industry presence and unique capital platforms to offer comprehensive renewable solutions to customers that include the management of all development, financing, engineering, construction, operation and optimization activities.

"I could not be more pleased to join the Rockland family," said Fontes. "This partnership opportunity combines proven industry leadership with customized and innovative capital solutions, all of which are guided by clean energy and sustainability for our customers."

About Rockland Capital LP

Rockland Capital is a private equity company that was formed in early 2003 in order to acquire and develop selected investment opportunities in power and energy infrastructure markets. Rockland is currently investing Rockland Power Partners III, LP, a $454 million private equity fund with investors that include U.S. endowments and foundations, funds of funds, pension plans and family offices. The firm also manages Rockland PJM Partners, LP, a $200 million private equity fund, Rockland Power Partners II, LP, a $425 million private equity fund and, Rockland Power Partners, LP, a $333 million private equity fund. Investments have been located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, ranging from 1,875 MW to 5 MW, fueled by natural gas, coal, biomass, oil, energy storage, wind and solar power.

Rockland has its corporate headquarters located in The Woodlands, TX. For more information, visit www.rocklandcapital.com.

