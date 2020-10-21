Rockland raises the bar on Firefighter health and safety innovation for emergency vehicles

MARION, S.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockland Custom Products, a leading pioneer in first responder health and safety solutions, announced today that they have released their long-awaited UVC Germicidal Light for their Patented Gear Clear Venting System®.

With hundreds already sold and in use in many of the nation's most prestigious fire departments, the Gear Clear Venting System® has been protecting firefighters and their passengers from the harmful effects of toxic off-gassing emitted from their soiled turnout gear through its highly-effective active ventilation system. The addition of the UVC Light now allows Gear Clear to eliminate germs and contaminants on the surfaces inside the cabinet as well!

The added dangers first responders today face from exposure to viruses, bacteria, and mold are especially concerning to the brave men and women who were already worried about exposure to the toxic, cancer-causing carcinogens at emergency scenes. The Gear Clear Venting System® with UVC Germicidal Light will assist in the further reduction of toxins that can harm firefighters and first responders transporting their soiled gear back to the fire house or to their homes. Studies have shown that UVC lights can eliminate many types of pathogens, including fungi, bacteria, viruses, microorganisms, and more.

The Gear Clear UVC Germicidal Light is available immediately on single Gear Clear units as well as Gear Clear command cabinet configurations. The UVC light can also be purchased separately and installed into existing Gear Clear models. Please visit www.rocklandcustomproducts.com or email [email protected] for additional information.

About Rockland Custom Products: Rockland Custom Products is a manufacturer of safe, innovative, and high quality automotive storage solutions and accessories. Originally founded and previously headquartered in New York, Rockland's recent move to its expanded manufacturing headquarters in Marion, South Carolina has allowed the company to raise the bar on its mission to building durable, functional, stylish, and safe products for the vehicles of first responders, law enforcement, business owners, outdoor enthusiasts, and weekend warriors.

