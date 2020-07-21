Rockline Donates Disinfecting Wipes to Hospitals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced today that it has made a donation of disinfecting wipes to hospitals in Wisconsin, Arkansas, Tennessee, New Jersey and the United Kingdom. The health care facilities are located in areas that house high numbers of essential manufacturing businesses including Rockline's production facilities.

"Hospitals continue to struggle to find personal protective equipment and products like disinfecting wipes that are critical to maintaining safe environments and slowing the spread of the Coronavirus," said Ron Kerscher senior vice president of sales and marketing for Rockline.

The hospitals that received the donated wipes are located in Springdale, Russellville and Booneville, Ark.; Sheboygan, Wis.; Morristown, Tenn.; Patterson, N.J. and the United Kingdom. "One of the tenets of our corporate values is to support our customers, our associates and the communities where they live and work. We see these donations as the embodiment of that commitment," Kerscher added.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Roberts

(414) 839-4175

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockline Industries

Related Links

http://www.rocklineind.com

