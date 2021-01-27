Rockline To Add 100 Jobs; Increase Production In Three Arkansas Facilities

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced today that it will be investing over $18 million this year on the installation of additional production lines in its three Arkansas-based wet wipes manufacturing facilities. As part of the expansion, Rockline is expected to add a total of 100 new jobs to handle the increased production capacity.

"Rockline has been proud to be a part of the Arkansas community for many years and we are excited to be bringing new jobs and new opportunities to our local communities," said Ron Kerscher, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Rockline.

The new equipment will include high capacity wet wipe production lines in Rockline's 370,000-square-foot facility in Springdale, its 240,000-square-foot facility in Russellville and its 1,200,000-square-foot facility in Booneville.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic millions of consumers have been introduced to the convenience of personal care wipes. This has led to a dramatic increase in consumer demand for these products," Kerscher added.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wis. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.rocklineind.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Roberts

(414) 839-4175

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockline Industries

Related Links

http://www.rocklineind.com

