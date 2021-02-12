Rockpoint Group Announces Industrial Real Estate Partnership with Industry Veteran Ben Harris

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Group, a global real estate investment management firm, today announced it has formed an exclusive strategic partnership with Benjamin Harris to pursue industrial investment opportunities in infill, demand-driven markets across the risk spectrum on behalf of Rockpoint-sponsored funds. Mr. Harris has been a leading real estate industry investor over the last 23 years and has acquired, developed and/or operated nearly 500 million square feet of industrial properties across 50 markets.

The partnership will focus on high-quality industrial facilities in high barrier to entry locations across primary gateway and growth markets in the U.S. The partnership expects to acquire existing industrial assets with strong cash flow profiles, to reposition and redevelop outdated properties located in superior locations, and to selectively develop new product.

"Our new venture with Ben will significantly enhance Rockpoint's access to and expertise in the important industrial asset class, which has demonstrated increasing stability and strength over the last decade," said Keith Gelb, Co-founder and Managing Member at Rockpoint. Co-founder and Managing Member Bill Walton added, "Rockpoint has actively been evaluating the optimal approach to invest in the space in a differentiated, value-enhancing manner. We have known Ben for many years and have seen him successfully invest in the industrial sector with a focus and discipline that is consistent with our investment philosophy. We are excited to launch this partnership, which should create meaningful opportunity for our investors."

Prior to partnering with Rockpoint, Mr. Harris was the CEO of Link Logistics Real Estate ("Link"), Blackstone's U.S. industrial sector operating platform. Link became the second largest industrial real estate manager in the U.S. during his tenure, with more than $45 billion in assets across the country. Prior to Link, Mr. Harris was President of Gramercy Property Trust, a publicly traded REIT which he and the management team grew from approximately $250 million to nearly $8 billion in assets over six years, making it the highest-returning industrial REIT in the U.S. when it was sold to Blackstone in 2018. Mr. Harris began his career in the investment department of W.P. Carey, focusing primarily on the industrial sector and eventually becoming head of its U.S. Investment business. Mr. Harris graduated from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University in Canada with degrees in Economics.

Mr. Harris said, "I am excited to partner with Rockpoint in this venture and look forward to working together to create diverse portfolios that will build value and serve the needs of the many companies and consumers that rely on a well-integrated network of strategically located warehouses and other industrial properties."

About Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.

Rockpoint Group, L.L.C. ("Rockpoint") is a real estate private equity firm and Registered Investment Adviser headquartered in Boston and with additional primary offices in San Francisco, Dallas and London. Rockpoint employs a fundamental value approach to investing and targets select product types located in major markets in the United States. Rockpoint utilizes a consistent strategy across distinct return profiles through its opportunistic and growth and income investment programs. Rockpoint targets assets with intrinsic long-term value, at attractive prices relative to replacement cost and stabilized cash flows, and with particular emphasis on value creation opportunities and complex situations. Since 1994, Rockpoint's co-founders, with others, have sponsored 15 commingled funds and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm. In total, they have raised approximately $25 billion in equity capital commitments and invested or committed to invest in 426 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $64 billion (inclusive of fund equity, co-investor equity and debt). To learn more about Rockpoint Group, visit www.rockpoint.com.

Contacts

For Rockpoint:

Lambert & Co.

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

[email protected]

or

Lisa Baker

914-725-5949

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockpoint Group

Related Links

http://www.rockpoint.com

