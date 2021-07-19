Rockstar Original Launching Sneaker Collection & Plus Size Extension

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Initially branded as a denim streetwear fixture, Rockstar Original has grown into a full lifestyle fashion force committed to inclusivity, as it introduces a new collection of sneakers for men and plus size clothing for women. As Rockstar Original continues to grow, its core values remain true. Like the denim that put Rockstar on the map, all of their new products are also 100% hand-painted and authentically designed in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

ROCKSTAR MEN HIGH TOP - PURE WHITE $50 ROCKSTAR MEN HIGH TOP - INFERNO RED $50

Rockstar Original's first Sneaker Collection offers a variety of styles, shades and designs, that ensure the perfect find for every customer. The Rockstar Men High Top and Rockstar Men Low Top, which retail for $50.00, are both available in Inferno Red, Pure White, After Dark (black), and Volt Blue. Embroidered with Rockstar Original's signature logo, the sneakers are crafted from synthetic leather with a rubber outsole and feature bright contrasting laces and a retro athletic aesthetic. All sneakers are available in men's' sizes 6 to 13 in all colorways.

Going forward, womenswear pieces will be offered in sizes X-Small to 3X-Large. The plus size collection includes track sets, casual wear and activewear, all accented with the brand's logo and the iconic embellishments synonymous with the Rockstar Original brand ethos. The plus size pieces range in price from $39.00 to $89.00, making them easily accessible to a wide range of Rockstar Original devotees.

Rockstar Original continues to empower its customers to express themselves through their personal style by providing quality, fashion-forward wardrobe staples at attainable prices. Both their new men's sneaker collection and women's plus size collection are available at www.rockstaroriginal.com

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: ROCKSTARDENIMUSA

Media Contact: Marisa Ritts | [email protected] | 305.864.3434

SOURCE Rockstar Original