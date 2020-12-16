Rockstar to Award Thousands to Hard Working Fans with "Work Hard. Rock On." Contest

Kicking off now through January 19, 2021, Rockstar will award five weekly winners with $500 gift cards and a chance to win one of the grand prizes. The five grand prize winners will receive completely customizable prizes up to $5,000 in value plus one-on-one mentorship sessions with a participating influencer in their respective field.

Five influencers across the music, culinary, creator, sports and entrepreneurship categories will interact with their fans and followers throughout the contest. Christian French, Diana Brandt, Kiptoe, Chad Kerley, and Morgan DeBaun will also provide five grand prize winners virtual one-on-one mentorship sessions. These mentorship sessions will provide the five grand prize winners an opportunity to learn from these influencers and their paths to success.

"This year has brought many challenges, but regardless of those challenges, Rockstar fans have still persevered and worked hard toward their goals," said Claudia Calderon, vice president of marketing for PepsiCo Beverages North America's West Division. "We're excited that we are able to support our fans in the pursuit of their passions by connecting them with experts to further their growth."

To enter the contest, fans need to upload a photo or video to Instagram or Twitter and share their story and passion with the #RockstarEnergy and #Contest hashtags along with how Rockstar can support their passion project - like with a new laptop, photography setup or even cold hard cash. Whether your hard work is showcasing your artwork, playing music or featuring your small business, Rockstar wants to see it. This contest is open to Rockstar fans in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and residents of El Paso, Texas.

To read the official rules, visit www.RockstarRockOn.com .

