ROCKWALLET: AN INNOVATIVE SELF-CUSTODIAL, MULTI-ASSET, MOBILE WALLET BUILT ON BRD OPEN-SOURCE TECH

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the BRD open-source wallet platform that has been trusted by millions of users since 2014, RockWallet LLC has launched the next evolution of BRD technology as an enhanced self-custodial, multi-asset wallet that enables customers to send, store, receive, buy, and swap a variety of digital assets including BSV, ETH, and BTC, in an easy-to-use mobile app available for free in the iOS and Google Play stores.

Leveraging the established and secure BRD open-source code, RockWallet offers users a familiar and intuitive user experience. Since the wallet is self-cFustodial, it avoids the counterparty risks of centralized exchanges. The users always hold their private keys and maintain full control of their digital assets.

RockWallet LLC is registered in the United States as a money service business with FinCEN. After a simple onboarding process, users can swap a variety of digital assets or buy with a debit or credit card for the lowest fees available.

As a multi-asset platform, RockWallet supports popular digital assets such as BSV which expedites nano payments anywhere in the world for less than a hundredth of a cent per transaction. BSV can be securely transferred without confirmation (zero-conf) to facilitate instant peer-to-peer payments and global remittances.

Steve Bailey COO, of RockWallet said: "We're excited about RockWallet, which offers all the amazing security and self-custody features of the BRD open-source platform. Our goal is to build products that empower people to navigate and access the digital asset economy, easily and securely. RockWallet is a brilliant gateway into the market because it is incredibly easy to set up and use. RockWallet supports storing, sending, and receiving BSV, BTC, USDC, ETH, BCH, SHIB, BAT, LINK, LRC, XRP, USDT, and ZRX tokens. Stay tuned for additional product feature releases."

The future of the digital wallet is ever evolving, and RockWallet will be introducing new app features – coming soon is ACH so US residents can link their checking accounts to their RockWallet.

RockWallet is available for download in the iOS and Google Play stores. For more information, visit www.RockWallet.com.

Key product features

A mobile-first, self-custodial wallet built on BRD open source

State-of-the-art security and key storage

Store, buy, use, and swap top digital assets

Easy to use and fast to set up

Purchase digital assets with a debit or credit card

Low fees

Money service business (MSB) registration with FinCEN

About RockWallet

RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of people who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used.

We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology. Our vision is for anyone to be able to access and thrive in the digital economy. It's our mission to help you make the most of the opportunities available by building products that empower people to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and with confidence.

Our self-custodial, multicurrency wallet puts you in charge of your digital assets. RockWallet's mobile-first app makes it easy to buy, use, store, and swap the top cryptocurrencies quickly, all in one place. Rock confident it's secure.

RockWallet is built on the BRD open-source code – the first and best mobile digital asset wallet – trusted by millions since 2014. The app also utilizes your mobile device's state-of-the-art security features.



